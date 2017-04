Nintendo have yet another high quality fan game to potentially take down against its creator’s will with “Zelda: Breath of the NES”, which combines the classic top-down Legend of Zelda formula with mechanics from the highly praised Breath of the Wild that will surely be a match made in heaven for Zelda enthusiasts.

A PV of the game in action:

An early demo is officially available now (at least, until it is DMCA-bombed into oblivion).