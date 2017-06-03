Legend of Zelda “Open-World May Become the Standard”

A recent interview with Hidemaro Fujibayashi – Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s director – has revealed that the title’s open-world elements could become “standard” for the Zelda series, certain to be regarded as a welcome change considering the raving reviews Breath of the Wild has garnered.

A quote from Fujibayashi during the interview regarding the game’s open-world design:

“We can’t really say much at the moment but there are lots of things in this current game design we still want to explore. If, as a result of that exploration, we feel positive we can provide our audience with new experiences it’s possible this design could become the standard.”

While this no doubt has some diehard Zelda fans overjoyed, many are hoping that this new potential direction doesn’t dramatically increase the wait time between titles – Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played via Nintendo Switch or Wii U now.