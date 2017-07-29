RSSChannel

Breath of the Wild Co-Op Mod Emerges

Diehard fans of the fastest selling Zelda title of all time (Breath of the Wild) have announced that they are modding in a Co-Op mode, sure to be the perfect game to play alongside a friend due to its open-world qualities whilst implementing an idea that Nintendo should have thought up in the first place.

Currently, the developer is running the mod on the Wii U version of the game via the CEMU emulator, additionally stating that the mod could take up to as long as a year before being completed – at which point players will have likely already moved on to a new Nintendo title.

The mod works by changing the location of an NPC and swapping their model out for Link’s; screenshots of the mod in action:

Many fans are excited for the mod despite it still being far-off in the future, though whether or not it will be completed before Nintendo inevitably issues a DMCA however is another matter….

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for the Switch and the Wii U.



    Comment by Anonymous
    23:51 29/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why tf is link wearing that?

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:31 29/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Holy shit that's awesome...normally I'm against mods on systems as it can lead to cheaters & companies (especially Nintendo) have system updates that erase mods for systems...but I may have to try this one out. Though I may have to wait until Nintendo stops updating the Wii U systems so I don't have to worry about losing this mode.

