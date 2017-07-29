Breath of the Wild Co-Op Mod Emerges
Diehard fans of the fastest selling Zelda title of all time (Breath of the Wild) have announced that they are modding in a Co-Op mode, sure to be the perfect game to play alongside a friend due to its open-world qualities whilst implementing an idea that Nintendo should have thought up in the first place.
Currently, the developer is running the mod on the Wii U version of the game via the CEMU emulator, additionally stating that the mod could take up to as long as a year before being completed – at which point players will have likely already moved on to a new Nintendo title.
The mod works by changing the location of an NPC and swapping their model out for Link’s; screenshots of the mod in action:
Many fans are excited for the mod despite it still being far-off in the future, though whether or not it will be completed before Nintendo inevitably issues a DMCA however is another matter….
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for the Switch and the Wii U.
Why tf is link wearing that?
Holy shit that's awesome...normally I'm against mods on systems as it can lead to cheaters & companies (especially Nintendo) have system updates that erase mods for systems...but I may have to try this one out. Though I may have to wait until Nintendo stops updating the Wii U systems so I don't have to worry about losing this mode.