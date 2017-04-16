RSSChannel

Sales numbers regarding the “innovative” Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have surfaced, revealing that the open world title managed to sell more units than the Switch itself in its launch month of March, despite the fact that both the console and game were released simultaneously.

Selling over 906,000 units in the United States, the Nintendo Switch has become the fastest-selling Nintendo console in history, Breath of the Wild however secured the sale of 925,000 units (460,000 units for Wii U), with this difference possibly being due to consumers purchasing both the limited edition for collecting and another normal version to play.

Breath of the Wild has also become the fastest-selling Nintendo launch title and the fastest-selling Zelda game at the same time, astounding feats that perhaps demonstrates that Nintendo’s decision to go in a new direction with the franchise to have been a successful one.

Further details regarding Nintendo’s success and other financial statistics will be unleashed during their fiscal-year earnings release on April 27th.



    5 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:29 16/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Let us just focus on this version of Zelda's fat Booty!
    Her ass and thighs are HUGE! If only she didn't speak she would be best Princess Zelda

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:51 16/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    how bout that gerudo link tho

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    23:09 16/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Huhuhihihi, this is like what happened with Mario Bros. on the NES.

    Reply to Manuel
    Avatar of MARl0
    Comment by MARl0
    23:54 16/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't get your analogy. Mario Bros. wasn't even that successful on the NES. And Super Mario Bros. was a pack-in game.

    Reply to MARl0
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:18 16/04/2017 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    to be fair it is an availability problem with the switch... they didn't make enough and there's a shortage in a lot of places

    Reply to Anonymous


