Game Center DX: “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild!”

Video game show Game Center DX (a spin-off parody of Game Center CX) has been blessed with the opportunity of trying out the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, showcasing a great deal of things that players can do in the open-world title and possibly lessening the rage of more “purist” Zelda fans.

40-minutes of gameplay courtesy of Game Center DX:

Players can give the daring new title a try once Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild releases for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch sometime next year.



    Comment by Anonymous
    05:07 26/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This series isn't dead yet? I thought they stopped making these games after Zelda's Trains Railroad edition or whatever the hell that abomination was.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:54 05/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Look at that! It came out and is one of the best rated games ever made. Fucking retards talking shit.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:02 26/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Babies first Witcher 3.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:43 27/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Witcher 3 sucks, anyway.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:54 26/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I thought the things in Witcher 3 was meme. I did not think people really did it as a hobby. I was just lucky that I could see something wrong even before that on my checks.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:23 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    >showcasing a great deal of things that players can do in the open-world title and possibly lessening the rage of more “purist” Zelda fans.

    Only way they could do that is if Nintendo went back to having the Legend of Zelda franchise in a 2D universe where it belongs. Same goes for all of the other classic franchises they have butchered over the past 20 or so years. Nintendo has been going downhill ever since they chose to go full 3D.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:28 26/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    2D is good, but animation cost more. Most of that looks like it was ported from Twilight Princess. This cuts down on the work needed.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:34 25/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Oh hi Arin.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:09 25/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    You mean some that are kept alive through Smash

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:13 25/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nintendo's flagship title is sub par even to free-to-play mmorpgs.

    Reply to Anonymous


