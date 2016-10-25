Game Center DX: “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild!”

Video game show Game Center DX (a spin-off parody of Game Center CX) has been blessed with the opportunity of trying out the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, showcasing a great deal of things that players can do in the open-world title and possibly lessening the rage of more “purist” Zelda fans.

40-minutes of gameplay courtesy of Game Center DX:

Players can give the daring new title a try once Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild releases for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch sometime next year.