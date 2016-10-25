Game Center DX: “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild!”
Video game show Game Center DX (a spin-off parody of Game Center CX) has been blessed with the opportunity of trying out the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, showcasing a great deal of things that players can do in the open-world title and possibly lessening the rage of more “purist” Zelda fans.
40-minutes of gameplay courtesy of Game Center DX:
Players can give the daring new title a try once Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild releases for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch sometime next year.
This series isn't dead yet? I thought they stopped making these games after Zelda's Trains Railroad edition or whatever the hell that abomination was.
Look at that! It came out and is one of the best rated games ever made. Fucking retards talking shit.
Babies first Witcher 3.
Witcher 3 sucks, anyway.
I thought the things in Witcher 3 was meme. I did not think people really did it as a hobby. I was just lucky that I could see something wrong even before that on my checks.
>showcasing a great deal of things that players can do in the open-world title and possibly lessening the rage of more “purist” Zelda fans.
Only way they could do that is if Nintendo went back to having the Legend of Zelda franchise in a 2D universe where it belongs. Same goes for all of the other classic franchises they have butchered over the past 20 or so years. Nintendo has been going downhill ever since they chose to go full 3D.
2D is good, but animation cost more. Most of that looks like it was ported from Twilight Princess. This cuts down on the work needed.
Oh hi Arin.
You mean some that are kept alive through Smash
Nintendo's flagship title is sub par even to free-to-play mmorpgs.