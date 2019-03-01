You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Mario Tennis Aces Trailer Introduces the Gorgeous Pauline

29 mins ago
by Jaster

Nintendo has released a new trailer revealing Super Mario Odyssey‘s Pauline joining the playable cast of Mario Tennis Aces.

Pauline was first introduced in the original Donkey Kong arcade title, later making a major reappearance in Nintendo’s 3D platformer Super Mario Odyssey as the mayor of New Donk City.

The trailer featuring Pauline styling on opponents:

Pauline will be made available from the 1st of April, 2019, but she’ll also be available to players participating in an online tournament in March – Mario Tennis Aces is already available for the Nintendo Switch.

