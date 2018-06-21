Ys VIII Switch Quality All too Familiar

Hardcore lovers of the Ys franchise have shrieked in horror at the predictably poor quality of Ys VIII’s Switch port, bearing a great resemblance to the previously unpolished PS4/PC release with its atrocious English translations and other unbelievable errors…

The Switch (runs at 30 FPS) and PS4 (runs at 60 FPS) versions have been compared thanks to the efforts of one fan:

A few samples of the game’s horrid translation issues:

Even when fans of the series pleaded for the game to be improved, the final product still turned out unsatisfactory; perhaps leading NIS America to care even less for the Switch port…