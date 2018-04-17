Ys VIII English Release Widely Despised

The English Steam release for Ys VIII has been bombarded with negative reviews as its 7 month delay has apparently done little to expunge all the crashes, bugs and even localization errors users had feared – with some even claiming the game to now be in even worse condition than it was before.

The game (published by NISA) apparently boasts an agonizing amount of issues, from constant crashing even at the main menu, to v-sync not working to all other sorts of mind-boggling issues – though worst of all, it seems the localization is still littered with spelling mistakes, something that required a fan-delivered email to initially rectify (though apparently the effort was for nothing):

Granted many are unsurprised by this turn of events as NISA has built a reputation upon its awfully coded ports and deviations from the source material, as indicated by all the highly motivated detractors willing to chronicle a list of their mistakes:

To say that Steam buyers have been outraged over these inexcusable errors and game-breaking glitches would be an understatement, as demonstrated by reviews: