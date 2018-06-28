Ys VIII on Switch “Crashes If You Download the Free DLC”

The recently launched Switch version for Ys VIII has unsurprisingly been causing even more problems for uninformed buyers, as it has been discovered that downloading the free DLC before the day one patch can result in the game repeatedly crashing.

Numerous websites and tweets discussing the issue and finding out the problem is downloading the DLC before the day one patch:

Nippon Ichi Software also provided an official statement via their website:

– A Notification Regarding the Additional Content For Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – “Thank you very much for your continued patronage for our company’s goods, we express our deepest of gratitude. At this time, our company on the 28th of June planned to provide additional content for the Nintendo Switch version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, however it has been confirmed that going forward with the game has caused it to be affected by some sort of phenomenon – as a result we will be postponing the distribution start date. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience. Furthermore, the planned date for distribution after the postponement is July. We apologize but it would be greatly appreciated if you could wait for a while. We truly thank you for your continued support of our products.”

Taking into account NISAmerica’s reputation for handling titles of all kinds, this news may unfortunately not be surprising to many…