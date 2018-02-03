Grown Men Play with Nintendo Labo – Are Suckers After All

The first ever event for Nintendo Labo (Nintendo’s latest innovative cardboard technology) has proven to be a prime opportunity for various gaming sites to try their hand at Nintendo’s latest form of “hardware”, with the image of adults playing with cardboard toys meant for the kids robbing the gaming media of any pride they might have left.

Videos depicting the Nintendo Labo in action and hopefully providing enough information for potential buyers on whether or not the devices are worth $80:

Overall, the opinions of the adults playing has been positive, seeming to indicate that it doesn’t take much for Nintendo’s audience to be entertained…