Nintendo Labo Coming to Elementary Schools

Perhaps attempting to make up for inadequate sales, Nintendo has started to push its special cardboard (the Nintendo Labo) as an educational tool by foisting it onto elementary schools.

The Institute of Play (a New York non-profit that wants to educate through play) will be lending Nintendo a hand in this task, with the family friendly game company seeking to bring Nintendo Labo kits to about 2,000 students aged from 8 to 11 within the next year.

Nintendo will initially be targeting schools within range of the Institute of Play in the New York area and will also be providing “Nintendo Labo Teacher Guides” (free for any who want them), which possess examples of lesson plans to help teachers get a grasp on how playing with cardboard can be educational.

100 schools around the globe will then be included in the program after the New York area, with Nintendo happily providing the kits and Switches to the schools.