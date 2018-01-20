Nintendo Brand Cardboard = $80

Nintendo’s “new way to play” has been announced in the form of “Nintendo Labo”, a series of highly intricate cardboard contraptions (that buyers must construct themselves) designed to enhance the player’s experience with the Nintendo Switch, at least for a few minutes before the hell-raising child inevitably destroys the flimsy cardboard construction.

The announcement trailer, with most seeming quite enthusiastic about the glorious cardboard workmanship:

Nintendo Labo will be comprised of two sets, with one containing at least five different things for buyers to build and the other only containing one:

Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit – $69.99 Make, play, and discover with five different Toy-Con projects: 2 RC Cars – Insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into your newly built RC Car and control its movement using touch screen controls on the Nintendo Switch console. The HD Rumble feature in the Joy-Con controllers will cause vibrations that move the car in the direction you choose. Materials to construct two RC Cars are included. 1 Fishing Rod – Construct the Fishing Rod with an active, rotating reel that is attached by string to a cradle holding the Nintendo Switch console. Catch one of many exotic fish shown swimming on the Nintendo Switch screen by casting your Fishing Rod and unwinding the reel to lower the hook. Once you feel a vibration from the Joy-Con inserted in the reel, you must tug the Fishing Rod upward and crank the reel quickly to try and complete the catch! 1 House – By inserting various assembled blocks into openings in the sides and bottom of the House, you can interact with, play games with and feed a cute creature on the front-facing Nintendo Switch screen. Each differently shaped block is detected by the IR Motion Camera on the Right Joy-Con inserted on top of the House. 1 Motorbike – Insert each Joy-Con into an assembled set of handlebars to drive a motorbike on the Nintendo Switch screen. Pressing the ignition button starts the engine, while twisting the right handle activates the throttle. Leaning your body or turning the handlebars left and right controls the motorbike. 1 Piano – After assembling a beautifully crafted 13-key piano and inserting the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con, you can experiment with your own musical creations by pressing different keys. You can even insert different assembled knobs to create new sound effects and tones! Included with this kit: Nintendo Labo Variety Kit software

Cardboard sheet x 28 (includes extra sheet for customization)

Reflective sticker sheet x 3

Sponge sheet x 3

String (orange) x 1

String (blue) x 1

Eyelet set (gray) x 1

Eyelet set (blue) x 1

Rubber band (large) x 2 + spares

Rubber band (small) x 6 + spares

The Danbo suit kit:

Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit – $79.99 Create a wearable Robot suit, and insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into the designated slots on the backpack and visor to assume control of the robot, which is shown on the TV when the Nintendo Switch console is docked. Enjoy a variety of fun game-play experiences, including Robot mode, in which you can destroy in-game buildings and UFOs. Included with this kit: Nintendo Labo Robot Kit software

Cardboard sheet x 19

Cardstock sheets x 4

Reflective sticker sheet x 1

Orange string x 2

Blue string x 2

Gray canvas straps (large) x 1

Gray canvas straps (medium) x 1

Gray canvas straps (small) x 2

Eyelet set (gray) x 10

Eyelet set (orange) x 2

Comments online regarding the Nintendo Labo:

“Once again Nintendo thinking outside the box and trying something different… Lot of comments about it being cardboard but at least its recyclable and not going to the landfill like the rest of the redundant plastic crap we all throw out every year﻿.” “Might as well just grab some cardboard and start building﻿.” “This is so cool!﻿” “This a joke right…” “I can see kids destroying the cardboard in seconds﻿.” “This is amazing!!! I can see why people might be upset (and I agree, cardboard is probably not the most durable) but it’s still a fun and hands-on activity! The mechanics and design are simplistic yet brilliant. I’m super excited to see this coming out!﻿” “Was Nintendo high when they came up with this idea?﻿” “Leave it to Nintendo to make something as mundane as cardboard actually interesting and fun.﻿” “And in the next video, Nintendo will explain how their eraser can be used to play games﻿.” “And the point of this is?﻿” “This looks neat, I don’t have high hopes but A+ for creativity. You have to expect this from Nintendo, I’m surprised by how many negative comments there are.﻿” “And thats why Nintendo is better than any other gaming company.﻿” “This represents the future. Yes, it is cardboard. However, this is specially designed controllers for each game, making each game an immersive experience. Each piece can be replaced easily and cheaply, unlike a Wii Fit Board or a wheel for Mario Kart.” “Just thinking how many people will just skip this because you have to build it yourself﻿.”

The two Toy-Con kits will be available for purchase on April 20th.