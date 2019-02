Those on the fence in regards to whether or not they will go see the Detective Pikachu movie can perhaps be enticed by this 2nd trailer, the film once again demonstrating that its 3D CG can be quite unnerving but possibly promising at least some charming moments.

Watchers can get acquainted with some more Pokemon as well as determine if the movie’s comedy is suited to their tastes with the newest trailer:

The blacked Detective Pikachu movie comes out in Western theaters May 10th.