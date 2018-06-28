Chinese Crowd Encourages Girl’s Suicide, Cheers When She Jumps

A suicidal teenager in Gansu province received questionable moral support from a crowd of people who encouraged her to jump off a building and cheered when she did so.

The 19-year-old student climbed out of a window on the eighth floor of a department store in the central Chinese province of Gansu and spent some time contemplating her options. Those who were nearby report that a crowd gathered around the traumatised woman telling her to jump while taking photographs and videos with their phones.

Despite attempts to intervene by firemen, the young women eventually jumped, causing much joy to those in the crowd, who applauded her fall. The following images allegedly capture the attempts of firemen to save the student and the reaction of the crowd during the event:

It has been reported that the teenager had been suffering from depression and possibly post-traumatic stress disorder after being sexually assaulted by a teacher at school two years earlier.

Chinese media have claimed that some onlookers who took videos of the incident have been detained by police, and those onlookers who cheered are being accused of “indirect murder” by concerned citizens.

This is not the first time that onlookers have encouraged a person’s suicide, as internet streaming has facilitated such behaviour in the past; however, the fact these onlookers encouraged a suicide in person has struck many commentators as being particularly shocking.