Nintendo: “Labo Will Sell Like Wii Fit!”

Nintendo now say that their “innovative” cardboard has not yet reached its full sales potential, believing the product will have the same kind of legs as games like Wii Fit or the DS’s Brain Age.

Nintendo executives have said that they expect Labo to appeal to a “different” audience from games such as Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, which both saw strong sales upon release. General manager of Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development, Shinya Takahashi, has said that the Labo will see success with “a demographic that’s not traditionally reached by games at all”, who are likely to buy games a long time after their initial release and who are not “in the loop of game news”.

Brain Age sold 19 million copies and Wii Fit sold 21 million, so Labo has quite a long way to go before it can match their commercial success.