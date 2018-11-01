NES And SNES Classic Sell Over 10 Million Units

Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic emulation boxes have now sold over 10 million units, despite the initial scarcity of the items.

Nintendo’s latest financial briefing has revealed that over 10 million NES and SNES Classic consoles have now been sold worldwide, no doubt resulting in significant profits for Nintendo and armies of eBay scalpers.

According to the report:

Combined global sales of the NES Classic Edition and the Super NES Classic Edition have now surpassed 10 million units. The Super NES Classic Edition, released last fall, and the NES Classic Edition, re-released in June of this year, both continue to sell as must-have products, and the fact that they are so affordable suggests that they will be in even greater demand during the holiday season.

The success of these novelty items will likely increase calls for a mini Nintendo 64 emulation box.