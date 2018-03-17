China Menaced By Exploding Glasses

The latest everyday object to be menacing China with its unexpected explosive propensities comes in the form of a drinking glass which maimed its owner, causing the woman to sue IKEA for revenge.

The victim, a woman in Beijing, was about to drink out of an IKEA glass containing cooling “boiled” water when it spontaneously exploded in her face, making her lose consciousness and hospitalizing her – so bad was the incident that she broke a front tooth and needed four stitches in her lip.

Now the woman is pressing charges against IKEA and is demanding 1 million yuan ($158,000) as compensation; the court case however had to be rescheduled due to IKEA for some reason returning the court papers without providing a response, their customer relations manager claiming they “weren’t aware of the lawsuit” until near the appointed date.

The IKEA drinking glass that is still being sold despite the accident:

Apparently this isn’t the first time IKEA sold exploding glassware, as in 2013 their “Lyda” glasses had to be recalled after 10 people were wounded pouring hot water into them, causing them to explode.

Many online have shared their comments and personal experiences on the matter, including some doubts as to how fair it is to blame glass makers for some of the better known the material properties of glass:

“My family has also bought IKEA glasses, and they also exploded. Luckily, nobody got hurt.” “I poured boiling water into an IKEA glass the other day to prepare instant noodles in it, and it instantly exploded.” “Is this just a normal risk of using glass, or does it really have to do with IKEA? Do we have to throw out our glasses now?” “In America, people can receive compensation [in court] as if they’re the emperor, and in China they cannot even serve court papers!” “How is it even possible to ignore court papers?”