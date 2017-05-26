Netflix Castlevania Trailer “May Actually be Good!?”
The upcoming Netflix-produced Castlevania animation has at last gotten a trailer, certainly making quite the impression as some have agreed that the series may actually turn out to be pretty decent, a rarity amongst American-made adaptations of Japanese franchises.
The surprisingly dark trailer, which also contains a live action segment in the beginning for some reason:
The dark and dreary Castlevania will premier on Netflix on July 7th.
Kinda looks better than all the anime being released in japan today, I never had any faith in the americans but looks like netflix spared no expense, the artwork is freaking amazing, the animation is freaking amazing, the narrator is amazing, it has blood.
Reminds me of what anime used to be, I wonder if it can actually live up to the trailer.
I wonder how they did it though, they just produced it, who'd they hire to make it?
Kindof worried that netflix is behind it, while they are certainly behind most decent TV these days, the problem is it's usually no better than decent. Make TV great again.
Frederator Studios, the makers of Adventure Time, are apparently the ones animating it.
And according to the producer Adi Shankar, it's going to be "R-rated as fuck."
So it has to have Vampire Killer in it somewhere or fail
Most likely it'll have a remix of it. Unless Konami is being fucking Konami and never sold the rights to it.
What is a meme in 3... 2... 1...
Quit fooling yourself.
Might be good. Might be utterly generic.