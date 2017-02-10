Netflix Announces New Castlevania Animation

Netflix has continued on their spree of bastardizing beloved franchises with their announcement that a new Castlevania animation is on the way, with the money-hungry company apparently not satisfied with merely butchering Japanese anime…

While Netflix previously teased that an animation based on Castlevania III may have been in the works, they have now officially confirmed that one is definitely on the way courtesy of “Frederator”, the studio responsible for a multitude of western shows such as “Adventure Time”, “Bravest Warriors” and “Fairly OddParents”.

A description of the series has already been provided:

“Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself.”

Adi Shankhar, the show’s producer, previously mentioned that he intends to make the animated series immensely violent:

“I’m producing a super violent Castlevania mini-series with my homies Fred Seibert and Kevin Klonde. It’s going to be dark, satirical, and after a decade of propaganda it will flip the vampire sub-genre on its head.”

Naturally many have doubts about the man’s claims, considering how frequent such ambitions emerge amongst aspiring producers and how even more frequently such ambitions are snuffed out.

Episodes will run for about 30 minutes and the series is slated to run sometime this year – and despite the show having not even debuted yet, a 2nd season is apparently already on the way…