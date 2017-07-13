RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otakultura


Netflix Castlevania Producer: “Metroid is Next!”

Unleashed-Samus-by-Nekotama1987

Adi Shankar, the producer of the Netflix-based Castlevania anime (its first season is available now), has mentioned his interest in creating a Metroid anime, one that will follow in the same vein as his Castlevania animation by being dark and gritty.

Despite having already begun work on an Assassin’s Creed “anime” series, he has stated that he also wants to create a Metroid anime – though unfortunately he did not provide any details on what such a series would revolve around plot-wise.

Considering the Castlevania anime has already been renewed for a second season and wasn’t as horrible as many naysayers were expecting, this Metroid anime fantasy may very well end up becoming a reality…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Agarest Senki 2 Looking Even Sexier
    Woman in “Biohazard” Breast Milk Assault on Jailer
    Wii’s Worst Game Ever Sells 100 Copies
    To Love-Ru Darkness Dives Face Deep
    Black Rock Shooter, Dead Master & Black Gold Saw Cosplay
    Huge Breasted Idol Gallery
    Goddess of Twitter: “A Proud C Cup!”
    Lenfried Paipan Mahou Shoujo Ero-Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments