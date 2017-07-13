Netflix Castlevania Producer: “Metroid is Next!”

Adi Shankar, the producer of the Netflix-based Castlevania anime (its first season is available now), has mentioned his interest in creating a Metroid anime, one that will follow in the same vein as his Castlevania animation by being dark and gritty.

Despite having already begun work on an Assassin’s Creed “anime” series, he has stated that he also wants to create a Metroid anime – though unfortunately he did not provide any details on what such a series would revolve around plot-wise.

Considering the Castlevania anime has already been renewed for a second season and wasn’t as horrible as many naysayers were expecting, this Metroid anime fantasy may very well end up becoming a reality…