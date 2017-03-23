RSSChannel

Netflix Live Action Death Note “Blasphemy”

Netflix-DeathNote-Movie-Trailer-1

Netflix-DeathNote-Movie-Trailer-2

Netflix-DeathNote-Movie-Trailer-3

The reputation of live action adaptations of anime classics have been done no favors with the unveiling of the first trailer for Netflix’s live action Death Note film, generating a great deal of rage online for a multitude of reasons, from the non-Asian actors to the alteration of Light’s name – not an entirely surprising outcome considering the similar ongoing fiasco with Ghost in the Shell.

The trailer and all its “despicable” elements:

Those not convinced that the Death Note movie will be completely awful can witness it on August 25th.



