Netflix Live Action Death Note “Blasphemy”

The reputation of live action adaptations of anime classics have been done no favors with the unveiling of the first trailer for Netflix’s live action Death Note film, generating a great deal of rage online for a multitude of reasons, from the non-Asian actors to the alteration of Light’s name – not an entirely surprising outcome considering the similar ongoing fiasco with Ghost in the Shell.

The trailer and all its “despicable” elements:

Those not convinced that the Death Note movie will be completely awful can witness it on August 25th.