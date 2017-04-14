Senran Kagura producer Kenichiro Takaki revealed “Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura” during a Nintendo Direct presentation, implying that the game will make clever use of the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con HD rumble feature to make users feel like they are groping actual breasts – a fascinating feature that has caused some to wonder how such a thing got past the family-friendly Nintendo…

The Nintendo Direct segment:

The saucy Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura will become available on the Nintendo eShop sometime in 2017, though a western release has not been mentioned.