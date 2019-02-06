Dramatic Furry Manga “BEASTARS” Gets an Anime

The latest issue of Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shounen Champion magazine has revealed Paru Itagaki’s award-winning manga about anthropomorphized animals “BEASTARS” will be getting an anime adaptation.

In a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, herbivores and carnivores coexist with each other. For the youths of Cherryton Academy, school life is filled with hope, romance, distrust and uneasiness.

Main character Regoshi the wolf (a member of the drama club), despite his menacing appearance, has a very gentle heart. Throughout most of his life, he has always been an object of fear and hatred by other animals and has become accustomed to that lifestyle. But soon, he finds himself becoming more involved with his fellow classmates who have their own share of insecurities and finds his life in school changing slowly.

Paru Itagaki’s “BEASTARS” manga launched in Weekly Shounen Champion magazine in September 2016 and won the 11th Manga Taisho awards in March of 2018 as well as the New Face Award at the 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in the same month.

Further details and the release date of the anime adaptation is currently unknown.