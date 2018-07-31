Nintendo Labo Invades Schools

The magical cardboard that is the Nintendo Labo has now made its way into schools (yet again) as children were blessed with the opportunity of not only playing with it but also using the Toy-Con garage to make their own toys and interactive games.

Pictures of children playing with the Labo and using the Toy-Con garage, possibly the only consumer capable of truly appreciating the criticized device:

A programming class of 30 elementary school kids had 2 days to make some form of toy or device, with some likely to claim that the kids had a pretty decent grasp of bending the cardboard to their will…