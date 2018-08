Deluded One Punch Man fans complaining about an unconfirmed rumor that the anime’s 2nd season would air in 2020 have been proved wrong as it has been announced that the 2nd season will debut in 2019.

A special One Punch Man event held in Japan delivered the news, along with an official visual:

A 2nd season teaser was also released, though it contains mostly footage from the first season:

The highly anticipated 2nd season of One Punch Man will air April 2019.