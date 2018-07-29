Erotic Life-Sized Koyomi Oppai Mouse Pad Larger Than Life

Eroge Niizuma Koyomi has received an erotic mouse pad for main wife Koyomi, the item possessing a gargantuan bosom for users to rest their weary wrists on and bound to become coveted amongst collectors of such lewd goods.

The mouse pad is apparently “life-sized”, hopefully giving lonelier males a better idea of what real breasts may look and feel like:

Pre-orders are open for the mouse pad now for those who possess ¥29,160, they will be shipped out September 30th; an ero-anime adaptation is also available now (and will be covered soon).