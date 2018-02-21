Nintendo “No Indies Section Because You Might Hate It”

An interview with Yusuke Soejima and Park Seong-sa (the head of indie games on Nintendo platforms) has provided quite a bit of information regarding the indie scene as handled by the reputed Nintendo, revealing that the Switch Eshop has no indies section because they are afraid consumers may despise it.

According to the interview, it also seems that Nintendo holds indie titles on the same level as a “real” game from a larger corporation, a fact that some may believe contributes to Nintendo’s issues with catering mainly towards children.

The interview:

Interviewer: We mentioned this at the start of the interview, but compared to other platforms, the Nintendo Switch eShop treats indie games with equal value as a game from a large corporation. In recent years, ‘indies’ have come into a brand of their own, especially overseas, and the number of players who prioritize indie gaming continue to increase as well.

Park Seong-sa: As we are in the midst of collaborating with various indie games, it would be great to see them become an attractive brand of their own. However, Japan has a lower recognition of indie games than overseas, and so first we’d like to have our consumers recognize the attractive points of indie games. We don’t want to ‘differentiate’ based on the fact it is an indie game.

Interviewer: What do you mean by ‘differentiate’?

Park: For example, if we do create an indie game store, and customers start to think that there are only bad games there, then they will stop looking at the store. If it comes to that, it’s possible they would stop looking at any game just because they are ‘indie’.

Interviewer: So the indie game branding has the danger of working negatively.

Park: While it would be nice if the indie game branding guaranteed a great game with great value, on the other hand the possibility that the same game becomes unaccepted by the wider audience because of its branding still exists. That is something we must avoid at all costs.

Interviewer: Are there any cases of Nintendo working with indie developers to publish their games? Also, will there be this sort of collaboration in the future?

Park: There are several cases from the past. During the Wii U era, we helped publish several titles in Japan under the theme of games that might interest the Japanese audience.

Yusuke Soejima: While Shovel Knight was released abroad earlier by Yacht Club Games, Nintendo handled the publishing of the game in Japan, alongside the amiibo functionality.

Park: On the Nintendo Switch, there is Snipperclips: Cut It Out Together. Also, Nintendo published Flip Wars outside of Japan.

Soejima: While we have these past examples, we don’t have anything to speak of for the future. In the Wii U era, it was difficult for games to release in Japan, but now the hurdle for global releases has gone down a lot, so overseas developers can release their software easier. In the end, there is less of a need for us to step in and help out.