Chinese Beach Face Masks Total Horror Show

China’s horrifying new fashion trend has involved wearing a special porcelain mask whilst at the beach, baffling many as to how such ludicrous designs ever become popular.

The face masks have reached their 7th-generation design this year, with the bizarre items initially being designed over a decade ago in Qingdao by designer Zhang Shifan, who was running a swimwear shop and was asked by a customer (who had been stung by a jellyfish) if she had anything to protect her face and neck.

The “face-kinis”:

The queer spectacle has apparently become a common occurrence on Chinese beaches, as a myriad of Chinese women wear them to protect their face from the sun and any garbage that polluted Chinese oceans may have floating in them.