Chinese Sewage Celery

The latest food scandal to outrage Chinese net users involves nutritious celery being soaked in sewage to increase its weight for market.

The pictures in question, taken in the city of Nantong in Jiangsu province, show a farmer preparing a celery crop for market by soaking them in a pond for over 3 hours to increase their weight and subsequent sale price (itself illegal).

Naturally the pond is full of raw sewage and filled with floating garbage.

























The individual clandestinely recording the scene reported a foul stench rising from the rubbish laden pond, and that farmers routinely soaked their crops there before taking them to the wholesale market for distribution.

Food for thought – particularly considering the scale of Chinese food exports to developed countries.