Darkest Dungeon II Announced

Red Hook Studios has announced the sequel to turn-based dungeon crawler Darkest Dungeon via a PC Gamer interview.

A few highlights of the PC Gamer interview mention that the sequel to the game will feature a tuned-up combat system, as well as a different meta-game scenario where the character will have to finish a grueling journey through a world undergoing a supernatural disaster.

The developers also mention that the game will have Early Access and expressed its importance:

What development structure do you expect to take? Will Early Access be a good fit for this project? It’s no secret that we are big fans of the Early Access model, but we also are advocates for only doing Early Access if it makes sense for the specific game. Although there are some massive differences in structure between DD1 and DD2, the sequel is still very appropriate for an Early Access type approach. The ability to get something into fans’ hands faster, kick the tires of the systems, and give those fans the opportunity to help shape the finishing of the game are both really important to us. Early Access is also really great for being able to alter your production plan depending on reception—a big reception can be a clear signal to invest even more in the project and pull in some of the wishlist items (there are always wishlist items) and turn them into reality.

The game’s teaser trailer, to preemptively immerse players in the daunting and horrific journey:

A release date for Darkest Dungeon II was not disclosed.