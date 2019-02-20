Koakuma Kanojo Oshiri Mouse Pad Has Such Pronounced Lips

Pink Pineapple are serving up yet another life-sized mouse pad for collectors to spend their hard-earned cash on, this time depicting luscious demon girl Mika Akuno from Koakuma Kanojo (designed by Hisasi) as she puts her lower extremity on display rather than her breasts.

The unique idea has the demon girl’s vagina and anus presented in the compromising piledriver position, a fetish that will surely have buyers gathering in hordes to acquire a mouse pad for themselves – the item even comes with a detachable tail:

The ¥32,400 life-sized mouse pad can be pre-ordered now until February 24th and will be delivered March 31st.