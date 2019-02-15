Banned Resident Evil 2 Remake Being Sold Secretly in China

China’s lack of tolerance for gore and nudity in media has predictably caused the popular Resident Evil 2 remake to become banned in the communist nation, though sellers have found stealthy ways to sell the product regardless.

Multiple vendors in China have been disguising the Resident Evil 2 remake by giving the game a different title or by using completely different cover art, with varying levels of quality:

The game has also been given a multitude of differing titles: “First Day on the Job at the Police Station: Remake”, “Fried Cold Rice 2”, “Come Beat Me 2”, “Biochemical Crisis” and simply “January 25th” (the date the title came out):

One instance had the game’s cover replaced with the one for puzzle game “Little Nightmares” but with “remake” added to the title – another used an image of a zombie from Plants vs Zombies:

Resident Evil 2 wasn’t the only title to be stealthily put up for sale, however, as Battlefield 4 was sold with the name “Boyfriend Storm” so as to dodge regulators.

Those wanting to play the original form of Diablo III (since the Chinese version had to have its gore censored) had to find it under the disguised names of “Demon Buddy” and “Big Pineapple” (big pineapple apparently sounds similar to “Diablo” in Chinese):