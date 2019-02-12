Chinese TV Program Plays Breath of the Wild Theme

A Chinese TV channel has apparently played a couple seconds of the theme song for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild during one of its special programs, perhaps another example of China only being capable of re-using content from other popular franchises.

A tweet provided an example video and indicated that the official Beijing TV channel played a few seconds of the game’s introduction song:

Breath of the Wild’s theme in comparison:

Many have expressed concerns over the potential copyright issues behind such a decision and whether it may be something Nintendo will pursue.