You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Chinese TV Program Plays Breath of the Wild Theme

February 12, 2019
27 Comments
by Rift

A Chinese TV channel has apparently played a couple seconds of the theme song for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild during one of its special programs, perhaps another example of China only being capable of re-using content from other popular franchises.

A tweet provided an example video and indicated that the official Beijing TV channel played a few seconds of the game’s introduction song:

Breath of the Wild’s theme in comparison:

Many have expressed concerns over the potential copyright issues behind such a decision and whether it may be something Nintendo will pursue.

Tags

Games, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

27 Comments