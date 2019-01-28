Yo-kai Watch 4 Gameplay Footage Adorably Lengthy

Level-5 has presented new gameplay footage for the cute upcoming action RPG Yo-kai Watch 4, presenting plenty of questing, exploration and monster battles.

The first video originates from World Hobby Fair Winter 2019, which took place between the 26th and 27th of January this year in Tokyo, the second one is CoroCoro Comic magazine’s own footage.

The colorful gameplay trailers tightly-packed with supernatural creatures:

Yo-kai Watch 4 will come out for the Nintendo Switch in Japan sometime in spring of 2019.