NIS America Localizing Eiyuu Densetsu: Sen no Kiseki III

Fans have displayed a great deal of contempt over the fact that Eiyuu Densetsu: Sen no Kiseki III will be coming westward by way of NIS America, as the company has a legendary track record in regards to horrendous mistakes, spelling and translations (to say nothing of the disaster that was Ys VIII).

NIS America made the announcement via their Twitter account, coupled with a trailer:

Fans were not too ecstatic upon learning that the infamous NIS America would be tasked with localizing the title (there was also disappointment in regards to the game being a PS4 exclusive):

Eiyuu Densetsu: Sen no Kiseki III will launch in the west for the PS4 sometime in 2019 – players will have the option to choose between English or Japanese voice-overs.