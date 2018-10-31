Hitman 2 Trailer Nearly Perfect

Io Interactive and publisher Warner Brothers are going all out on the new Hitman 2 trailers. The newest one goes over most of the game’s features in quick succession.

Hitman 2’s trailer dubbed “Hitman Perfected” goes over the game’s new locations along with new multiplayer modes, improvements to gameplay from the previous iteration, combat as well as new assassination methods and tools to carry it all out.

The lightning-speed informative trailer can be seen below:

Hitman 2 will be assassinating your time on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 13th.