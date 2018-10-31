You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Hitman 2 Trailer Nearly Perfect

42 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jaster

Io Interactive and publisher Warner Brothers are going all out on the new Hitman 2 trailers. The newest one goes over most of the game’s features in quick succession.

Hitman 2’s trailer dubbed “Hitman Perfected” goes over the game’s new locations along with new multiplayer modes, improvements to gameplay from the previous iteration, combat as well as new assassination methods and tools to carry it all out.

The lightning-speed informative trailer can be seen below:

Hitman 2 will be assassinating your time on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 13th.

Tags

Games, , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment