Sean Bean Dies Again in Hitman 2 Launch Trailer

Famous Hollywood actor Sean Bean, mostly known for his many on-screen character deaths, is back with another deathly performance in Hitman 2’s launch trailer.

The actor dying is, of course, not the highlight of the trailer itself. The short launch movie demonstrates the many ways players can get crafty with their assassinations along with several inventive disguises and gameplay locations.

Sean Bean expires once again as seen in the trailer below:

Hitman 2 will be taking his time killing his targets on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 13th.