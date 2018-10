A new trailer for the highly-anticipated Hitman 2 by Io Interactive has appeared showing off new locations where Agent 47 will be carrying out his work.

The fittingly dubbed “Untouchable” trailer takes a look at Hawke’s Bay, Mumbai, Vermont, and Isle of Sgail where the world’s baldest assassin will craftily take down his targets.

The very deadly and profound trailer can be seen below:

Hitman 2 is due for more killing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13.