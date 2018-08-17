Australia Wants All Game User Data “To Stop Cyber Crime”

As if barring the release of specific games they find inexcusable wasn’t enough, Australia’s government is pushing for legislation that will allow them to search through private user data in video games, all for the sake of “stopping cyber crime” – although trawling through the data for evidence of hate speech or other criminalized wrongthink might well be the next step.

Technology companies will be forced to release all their data to the government, especially ones that manage private messaging in video games – so as to better allow law enforcers to put a stop to “cyber” crimes.

Elaborating on the reasoning, the government believes that criminals and evildoers utilize social media and messaging in video games to concoct their diabolical plans:

“We know that more than 90 per cent of data lawfully intercepted by the Australian Federal Police now uses some form of encryption. “This has directly impacted around 200 serious criminal and terrorism-related investigations in the last 12 months alone,” […] “These reforms will allow law enforcement and interception agencies to access specific communications without compromising the security of a network. The measures expressly prevent the weakening of encryption or the introduction of so-called backdoors.”

Considering the messaging history of the average gamer – let alone what goes on in voice chat, which it is undoubtedly already possible for AIs to pore through – such measures will surely open up an enticing plethora of new investigations of inconvenient people for the police and civil servants.