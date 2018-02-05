Australia Bans Omega Labyrinth Z: Anime Girls = “Revolting or Abhorrent Phenomena”!?

Fanservice-laden dungeon crawler Omega Labyrinth Z has been banned by Australian censors, further cementing the antipodean nation’s reputation as a nanny state.

Australians may live in constant fear of being killed by local wildlife, but they will no longer suffer the horror of seeing a hot anime girl’s cleavage, thanks to the swift thinking of the Australian government’s Department of Communications and the Arts.

The censors have refused classification for the game, effectively banning it from sale, on the following grounds:

The computer game is classified RC in accordance with the National Classification Code, Computer Games Table, 1. (a) as computer games that “depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified,” and (b) “describe or depict in a way that is likely to cause offence to a reasonable adult, a person who is, or appears to be, a child under 18 (whether the person is engaged in sexual activity or not).”

This is the latest in a long line of Australian acts of censorship – many will remember the banning of Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni, Dead Or Alive Dimensions and pornographic actresses with small breasts, as well as the criminal conviction of a man for lewd Simpsons cartoons and the restriction of Atelier Rorona and Totori Plus to over 18s due to references to sexual violence.

According to publisher PQube Games, oppai fans from free countries can “unleash the quest for breasts” as Omega Labyrinth Z “bounces towards PS4 and Vita” within the next few months. Those who wish to preview the title, or Australians who want to know what they’re missing, can examine some samples of the gameplay below:

