Nintendo Switch Capable of Running Gamecube Emulator

Progress on the complete domination of the Nintendo Switch has been going smoothly as it has been discovered that the console can now run Gamecube games via an emulator through Lakka (a Linux distribution).

This development will be great news for those saddened by Nintendo’s confirmation that there will be no virtual console feature for the system – a video showing the Switch can play Gamecube games via an emulator:

Considering Nintendo are actively banning those working on such hacks, some may not want to take the risk however…