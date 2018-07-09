Nintendo Labo User Creates “Pain-Less” Airsoft Game

Nintendo fans have yet to grow tired of the Nintendo Labo as one user has made it possible to play airsoft without the need of any pain-inducing bbs or messy paintballs, even replicating the Nintendo Zapper (a gun peripheral that could be purchased for the original Famicom) in the process for extra style points.

A video demonstrating not only the game but also how the user created it:

Players load the top of the gun with the Nintendo joycon and then simply shoot each other until they win or lose; a rather convenient way of introducing newcomers to the world of airsoft.