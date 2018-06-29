K-ON! Seiyuu Chika Fujitou Announces Marriage

One-hit wonder seiyuu Chika Fujitou (her most revered role being K-ON!’s Nodoka Manabe) has announced on Twitter that she is now getting married, likely driving the a truly tiny minority of seiyuu-otaku into a goods destroying rampage whilst others wish her well.

Chika Fujitou’s marriage tweet, which also included a letter:

Fujitou describes her partner as a friend she has known for a long time and says he is kind, loves animals and likes to cook; she concluded by stating that she looks forward to building a family and thanked her fans for their support as she continues to work and sing.

Other roles of Chika Fujitou include Guilty Crown’s Kyou, Shining Hearts: Shiawase no Pan’s Sammy and the usual plethora of “Girl B” type roles.