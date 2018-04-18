Supipara Chapter 2 Endlessly Carefree

The 2nd chapter of Minori’s Supipara has finally become purchasable, continuing where the first left off and delivering plenty more heart-rending moments of cuteness and romance sure to have players begging for more still.

Spring has arrived in chapter 2, with protagonist Yukinari Sanada experiencing some deja vu with magical witch Alice and once again getting caught up in all sorts of situations with the myriad of quirky characters surrounding him.

Supipara Chapter 2 (which has been translated into English) can be collected now, with every purchase contributing money towards the release of new chapters that will be released in English first.