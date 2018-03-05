Shenmue Will Have Further Sequels

While many suspected the 3rd title to be the conclusion to the series, Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki has announced that the upcoming Shenmue III will have an open ending, leaving room for a potential sequel, one which may hopefully not leave fans waiting another 20 years.

Having been in development for 20 years, diehard fans have been extremely eager to finally witness the next chapter in the legendary series – Yu Suzuki however has declared that the franchise’s gigantic story can’t come to a proper conclusion with just a 3rd title.

Not yet announcing that a new title may immediately be slated after the 3rd is finished, Suzuki stated that the ending to Shenmue III will be “left open to a 4th game”, whether or not that 4th game will become a reality will no doubt depend on Shenmue III’s sales in the second half of the year (when it launches for PC and PS4).