Girls Und Panzer Itasha Up For Auction

NEETs and otaku in need of a car they will never drive due to not having a girlfriend may be interested in this auction for a Girls Und Panzer itasha, bound to be regarded as a steal at ¥390,000 (about $3500) even though the buyer will get all sorts of bewildered looks from passersby.

The vehicle (a Nissan March 12c), which has yet to receive a single bid on its Yahoo auctions page:

Those not bothered by the idea of driving around such a strange-looking vehicle (or having to get it out of Japan) can bid on it now.