Ryoko Shiraishi’s Used Mini-Skirt Selling For $800+

Seiyuu Ryoko Shiraishi (Boruto’s Chocho and ReLIFE’s Sumire) is selling one of her old mini-skirts in an auction for some quick and easy cash, something that bidders have pushed up to $811, with Shiraishi intending to donate the funds to charity.

Mentioning that she’s had the mini-skirt for years and that it is one of her favorites (or perhaps she is merely saying that to give it false value), Ryoko Shiraishi initially put the article up for ¥1, though bidders quickly raised it up to ¥90,002 ($811):

Though perhaps what makes the item so coveted is the fact that the seiyuu has also signed a portion of the skirt; even so, the seiyuu intends to donate the money to charity as opposed to pocketing it for herself.

Either way, most can expect the item to be purchased by either some pervert or someone willing to spend everything they have for the sake of their collection – at the current time, the auction has only 6 hours left.