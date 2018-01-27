You Can Make The Nintendo Labo For Less Than $80

One rather ingenious individual has uploaded a video onto NicoNico Douga showcasing how he made an imitation of Nintendo’s glorified $80 cardboard, an act that will likely encourage others to do the same to save some cash, if not just to spite the money-grubbing company.

The cabinet-style cardboard construction was meant to be used with arcade classics such as Street Fighter, as demonstrated by the indentation for the joycon controller – the video, using the soundtrack of a long dead franchise in the background:

Whatever his intent, arrest for copyright infringement at Nintendo’s behest likely looms in his near future.