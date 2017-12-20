Japanese React to English Dubs

One curious YouTuber interested in the seemingly endless dubs vs subs debate has been asking Japanese what they think of English dubs in the futile hopes of ending the discussion once and for all, with their reactions bound to infuriate someone either way.

The interview video:

What people online think of this “study”:

“When it comes to dubbing, it’s not the voice actors decision to make their characters sound like they do, it’s their producers/manager’s job for that (depending on the show).”

“All the American dubs are crap, they are just too lazy to read. The original Japanese language has all the nuance and feeling, and the American dub is just Yelling.”

“Original is always better (In my opinion).”

“Jesus you get alot of weebs in this comment section.”

“For me it depends on each individual anime and their voice actors. Sub is generally better because it encapsulates Japanese reactions better.”

“I’ve always hated English dub and I don’t even speak Japanese. Subtitles all the way!”

“I always prefer to watch content with its native language intact.”

“I’m from Poland and I find English dub in anime HORRIBLE. :S”

“Naruto has the most awful english dub. Zero accent and flat af. Super cringefest!”

“And to think, the “Naruto” English dub gets so much flack from the weebs. Maile Flanagan is such a talent!”

“Wow, I was expecting that they would prefer Japanese, but I wasn’t expecting them to basically say that the bad dubs are good and the good dubs are bad.”

“English dubbers lack emotion that’s why I prefer to watch the original.”

“I think Subbed is better cause the characters sound like what they’re supposed to sound like.”

“Japanese dub on average sounds more melodramatic and overacted.”

“One thing that I think people don’t realize or vastly underestimate is how really fucking difficult it can be to match English words to the “lip flaps” that were animated to Japanese speakers.”

“I’m just glad that one of them recognized that Goku sounds better in the English dub.”

“English dub threads should have a NSFW tag please.”