Live Action Akira “Will Not Be Whitewashed”

Perhaps attempting to earn the favor of the masses, director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) stated that he would not whitewash the cast of the live action Akira film if he were given the chance, a hope that many are naturally latching onto to avoid having James Edward Franco or Zac Efron lead the doomed film.

A video courtesy of IGN depicting Taika Waititi’s opinions:

While the movie has supposedly been in production for years, just recently it was revealed that Taika Waititi has been in talks about potentially becoming the movie’s director, stating he’d prefer adapting the graphic novels over remaking the original movie and would cast it with Asian teenagers with “unfound untapped talent.”

Granted, many still are expecting inexplicable changes and a horrible final product simply due to such qualities being synonymous with Hollywood…