Live Action Akira “Will Not Be Whitewashed”

Akira-KanedaShoutarou-by-Icym

Perhaps attempting to earn the favor of the masses, director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) stated that he would not whitewash the cast of the live action Akira film if he were given the chance, a hope that many are naturally latching onto to avoid having James Edward Franco or Zac Efron lead the doomed film.

A video courtesy of IGN depicting Taika Waititi’s opinions:

While the movie has supposedly been in production for years, just recently it was revealed that Taika Waititi has been in talks about potentially becoming the movie’s director, stating he’d prefer adapting the graphic novels over remaking the original movie and would cast it with Asian teenagers with “unfound untapped talent.”

Granted, many still are expecting inexplicable changes and a horrible final product simply due to such qualities being synonymous with Hollywood…



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:37 15/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    However they whitewash, yellowash, spickwash, jewash, blackwash, or whatever, it's still will be shit as long as they put their agenda ahead of actually making a good movie.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:35 15/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Characters in movie adaptations should be the same race as the ones in source material! Whitewashing is bad!"
    "Heimdal, Valkyrie, and Roland Deschain are white in original."
    "Shut up you racist!"

    Reply to Anonymous


